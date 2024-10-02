NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 13,101 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULV opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

