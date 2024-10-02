Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.17% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 81,387 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 213,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

