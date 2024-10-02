Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,677 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

