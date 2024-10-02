NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $156.82 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $157.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.76.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

