NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 49,160 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,160 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,789 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,565,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,023,000 after acquiring an additional 258,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,031,000 after acquiring an additional 835,904 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

