NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

