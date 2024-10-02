Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after buying an additional 238,334 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 102,546 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 95,476 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 448,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 92,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 133,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 74,219 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

