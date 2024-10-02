Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 13,721 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

