NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 119.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,599 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

