Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,283 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,497,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,084,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,736 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,290 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
