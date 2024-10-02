Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,635 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 624,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,490,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,592,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLJP opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

