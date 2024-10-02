Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,218 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

NYSE:AMT opened at $232.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.89. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

