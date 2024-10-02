Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.69.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $229.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.