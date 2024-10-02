NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,842 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JAAA opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.