Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 5,445 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173,308 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

