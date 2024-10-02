Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,419,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,293,228.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,293,228.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,191. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.77. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

