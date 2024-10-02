NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,352 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 531.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 32,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBCP opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

