Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.35.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,725 shares of company stock valued at $31,933,031 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $166.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average of $167.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

