APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 36,300 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $69,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $13,280,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 120.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 892,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UiPath by 37.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 754,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -77.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

