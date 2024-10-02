Waterloo Capital L.P. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 983,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,156,000 after acquiring an additional 227,031 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,686,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,265,000 after purchasing an additional 151,589 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 759,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,330,000 after purchasing an additional 113,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 328,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $2,780,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,514.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,725 shares of company stock worth $31,933,031. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOGL stock opened at $166.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.