AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 39,406 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.9 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

