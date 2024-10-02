Hop Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $901,108.10 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $901,108.10 and approximately $12,465.61 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000070 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00260009 BTC.

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

