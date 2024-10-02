sUSD Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. sUSD has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 13,915,304 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

