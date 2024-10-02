Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $55.12 million and $24.70 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000070 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00260009 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 146,034,562 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 146,034,562.2816269. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.38215465 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $22,884,758.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

