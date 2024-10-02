Nano (XNO) Hits Market Cap of $109.10 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Nano has a total market cap of $109.10 million and $2.02 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,225.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.66 or 0.00520463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00104349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00231391 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00031632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

