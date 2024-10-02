Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $149.66 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for $26.02 or 0.00042501 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $149.66 million and $65.55 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,751,423 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,751,423.0493648. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 26.29069238 USD and is down -7.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1115 active market(s) with $62,444,506.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

