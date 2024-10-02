Astar (ASTR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $464.59 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Astar has a market cap of $464.59 million and approximately $37.66 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,228,845,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,351,112,431 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars.

