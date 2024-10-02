Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.64 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001041 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.97 or 0.99887388 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041191 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

