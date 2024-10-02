Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 140,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,986,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 91,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.2 %

VSCO stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

