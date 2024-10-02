Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 240,921 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.80% of Aspen Aerogels worth $32,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

In related news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

