Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWEB opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64.

