Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.44 Million Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,648 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.18% of SiTime worth $33,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 281.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $168.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average of $122.48. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $181.00.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. SiTime had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $155,204.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,775,690.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $155,204.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,775,690.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,964 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

