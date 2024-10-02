Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $111.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $113.09.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

