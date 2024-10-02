Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 47,313 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,313 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,373,000 after buying an additional 53,282 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 5,664.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 580,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 79,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Community Healthcare Trust

In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 6,500 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 6,500 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Dupuy acquired 10,000 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,246.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:CHCT opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 289.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

