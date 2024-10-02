Rhumbline Advisers Has $37,000 Stock Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United States Cellular were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,592,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 212,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 141,713 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 22.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 360,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in United States Cellular by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,480,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,021,000 after buying an additional 47,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USM opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $60.14.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,855,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

