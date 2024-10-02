Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 34,243 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.43% of Shutterstock worth $33,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 31,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1,339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shutterstock stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

