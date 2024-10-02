Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,781 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue was up 59732900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

