Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,994 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.67% of Ambarella worth $36,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,297 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,204 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 484,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ambarella by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 104,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 23.8% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 279,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $343,230.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,216.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $86,092.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 961,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,475,122.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $343,230.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,216.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,927 shares of company stock worth $1,274,788 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

