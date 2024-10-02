iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.02

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.02 and last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 7553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $894,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 98,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.