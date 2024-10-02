BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.50

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.50 and last traded at $109.50, with a volume of 1700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.43. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 267,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 96,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

