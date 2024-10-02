Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.82

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.82 and last traded at $80.27, with a volume of 128623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.42.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLU. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 54,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 607.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 44,439 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $8,544,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $803,000.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.