ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $186.00

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as $186.00 and last traded at $184.71, with a volume of 24431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.47.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,552 shares of company stock worth $6,679,322. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 731.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

