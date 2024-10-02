iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.20

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 2400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Exchange Bank purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $232,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

