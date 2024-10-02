iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.20

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 2400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
