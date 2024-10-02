Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.85

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 1184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 134,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

