iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.21

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.21 and last traded at $79.14, with a volume of 104176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.71.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $71.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

