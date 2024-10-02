Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shares Down 3.1%

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.17. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 213,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

A number of analysts have commented on E shares. Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$125.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

