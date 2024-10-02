National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.25

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 40055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

NCMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.08.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 78.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

