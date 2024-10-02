Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.98

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 1998168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Stock Down 2.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,203,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,574,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,777,000 after buying an additional 156,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

