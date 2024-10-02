Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.09

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cadeler A/S from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Cadeler A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadeler A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cadeler A/S

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 410,148 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Price Jennifer C. purchased a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the second quarter worth $1,955,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

