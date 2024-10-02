Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $76.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Corcept Therapeutics traded as high as $45.26 and last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 44573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $110,736.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,190 shares in the company, valued at $828,114.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $386,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,528.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $110,736.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,190 shares in the company, valued at $828,114.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,251 shares of company stock worth $1,365,292 in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 125.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.